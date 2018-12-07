Man who drove into counterprotesters at white nationalist rally in Charlottesville convicted of first-degree murder

EMBED </>More Videos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. --
A man who drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been convicted of first-degree murder.

In delivering its verdict late Friday afternoon, the jury rejected arguments by lawyers for James Alex Fields Jr. that he acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors said Fields drove his car directly into a crowd of counter-protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, because he was angry after witnessing earlier violent clashes between the two sides. The rally was held to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Fields' lawyers told the jury he feared for his life after witnessing the violence.

The 21-year-old Fields of Maumee, Ohio, faces up to life in prison at sentencing.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
protestmurderu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Visalia teacher accused of forcibly cutting student's hair charged with six misdemeanors
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves prison, Manafort lied about Russian contacts
Nebraska principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations
VIDEO: Man violently swings at woman, daughter in DTLA
Stepdad allegedly kicked by 11-year-old boy, dies
Visalia teacher had meltdown in class days before scissors incident, say students
Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend
Soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Show More
Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B in court
Former Giant Jose Castillo killed in car crash along with former MLB player Luis Valbuena
Armed robbers pull gun on employee and rob convenience store in Southwest Fresno
Philly man freed from jail steals car from its parking lot, police say
Kevin Hart steps down from hosting Oscars
More News