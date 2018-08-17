U.S. & WORLD

Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint in New Jersey gets 148-year term

EMBED </>More Videos

Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years in prison

ELIZABETH, New Jersey --
A man convicted of targeting couples at New Jersey motels and forcing them to have sex at gunpoint before he robbed them has been sentenced to 148 years in state prison.

A judge told Rasheed Powell "your reign of terror ends here" when he imposed the sentence Thursday. The 43-year-old Elizabeth man was convicted in March on 60 counts, including aggravated sexual assault and robbery charges.

Prosecutors say the assaults occurred during a two-month period in 2012 at motels in Linden and Elizabeth.

They say Powell stalked couples as they entered their rooms, then forced his way inside and made them perform sexual acts on each other. He then locked the men up in the bathroom and sexually assaulted the women.

Authorities used DNA to identify Powell as a suspect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sentencingprisonsexrobberyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News