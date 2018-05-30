CRIME

Man who ran away from deadly crash heading to prison

EMBED </>More Videos

Dashawn Collins, who admitted to running away from the scene of a deadly crash is now on his way to prison, but he might not stay for long. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno man who admitted to running away from the scene of a deadly crash is now on his way to prison, but he might not stay for long.

Dashawn Collins apologized to Candace Hinkle's mother in court today.

He said it was an accident when he hit Hinkle as she crossed the street in Southeast Fresno last November and he just panicked afterward.

"I just want to say I know what I did was wrong, but like everybody was saying, I was scared," said Collins. "After I went home and thought about what had happened, I'm the one who called and turned myself in."

Investigators say Collins had recently used marijuana, but they couldn't prove he was impaired by the time he turned himself in. He also carried cocaine into the jail with him.

Probation officers recommended he get probation, but the judge sent him to prison for a diagnostic to determine what punishment he should serve.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News