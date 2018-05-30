Man who ran away from deadly crash heading to prison

The Fresno man who admitted to running away from the scene of a deadly crash is now on his way to prison, but he might not stay for long.Dashawn Collins apologized to Candace Hinkle's mother in court today.He said it was an accident when he hit Hinkle as she crossed the street in Southeast Fresno last November and he just panicked afterward."I just want to say I know what I did was wrong, but like everybody was saying, I was scared," said Collins. "After I went home and thought about what had happened, I'm the one who called and turned myself in."Investigators say Collins had recently used marijuana, but they couldn't prove he was impaired by the time he turned himself in. He also carried cocaine into the jail with him.Probation officers recommended he get probation, but the judge sent him to prison for a diagnostic to determine what punishment he should serve.