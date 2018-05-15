Man who ran from cops in East Central Fresno hides in recycling bin, attacks cops

A man is in custody after a scuffle with police officers left everyone involved with bumps and bruises.Authorities said it started when they were serving a search warrant at a home near Madison and Barton at about 8:30 Tuesday morning. Once they saw the suspect trying to get in a car so officers blocked him in.The suspect then ran away and hid just down the block in a blue recycling bin. As officers went to get him out he attacked back.Both the suspect and an officer suffered minor injuries. They were both taken to Community Regional Medical Center.