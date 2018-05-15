Man who ran from cops in East Central Fresno hides in recycling bin, attacks cops

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A man is in custody after a scuffle with police officers left everyone involved with bumps and bruises.
Authorities said it started when they were serving a search warrant at a home near Madison and Barton at about 8:30 Tuesday morning. Once they saw the suspect trying to get in a car so officers blocked him in.
The suspect then ran away and hid just down the block in a blue recycling bin. As officers went to get him out he attacked back.
Both the suspect and an officer suffered minor injuries. They were both taken to Community Regional Medical Center.