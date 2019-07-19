bakersfield

Bakersfield man who ripped out victim's eyeball faces life in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- A Central California man who ripped out the eyeball of another man has been convicted of mayhem and other charges that carry a possible life sentence.

Isaac Manuel Orozco was convicted Wednesday of five federal charges.

Kern County prosecutors say Orozco tore out the man's eye and tried to pull out his other eye during an October 2018 attack.

KGET-TV says prosecutors alleged Orozco broke into the Bakersfield home of his girlfriend and attacked a man who was in bed with her.

He'll be sentenced August 14.
