Man who shot at deputies after calling 911 to appear in court

A court hearing was delayed this morning for the Squaw Valley man accused of shooting at Sheriff's deputies.53-year-old Lance Legrande is still in the hospital, being treated for injuries suffered during the alleged standoff and shootout with deputies.Legrande is facing a number of charges -- including three counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer.Last Sunday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Legrande called 911 claiming several people were on his property.When deputies arrived at the home, they heard gunshots and a long standoff began.Officials say it ended when Legrande shot at deputies and they returned fire, arresting him as he attempted to run away.None of the deputies were hurt.