DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Man who shot at deputies after calling 911 to appear in court

EMBED </>More Videos

A court hearing was delayed this morning for the Squaw Valley man accused of shooting at Sheriff's deputies.

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A court hearing was delayed this morning for the Squaw Valley man accused of shooting at Sheriff's deputies.

53-year-old Lance Legrande is still in the hospital, being treated for injuries suffered during the alleged standoff and shootout with deputies.

Legrande is facing a number of charges -- including three counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer.

Last Sunday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Legrande called 911 claiming several people were on his property.

When deputies arrived at the home, they heard gunshots and a long standoff began.

Officials say it ended when Legrande shot at deputies and they returned fire, arresting him as he attempted to run away.

None of the deputies were hurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootingofficer-involved shootingshootingFresnoSquaw Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Man calls 911 for help, opens fire on Fresno Co. Deputies, no one injured
Officer-involved shooting at Del Mar racetrack
Tulare County Sheriff's Office releases body camera footage of machete attack in Orosi
Video offers new perspective on Fresno Co Jail shooting
More deputy-involved shooting
Top Stories
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Students hit by Camp Fire go back to school
Madera schoolboy hospitalized after being hit by car
5 things you need to know this morning
Homes ripped apart, trees uprooted after at least 20 tornadoes hit Illinois
VIDEO: Massive rat chases NY train station agent out of booth
Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Teacher tells first graders Santa Claus isn't real
Show More
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from storm drain
Smashed fire hydrant sprays water 10 feet into air in central Fresno
Man stabbed in central fresno, hunt on for suspects
China Peak welcome hundreds of skiers, snowboarders for opening weekend
Fresno State will play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State
More News