CRIME

Man who shot Marine veteran released from jail after paperwork error

The man who shot Marine Corps veteran at O'Reilly Auto Parts is back on the streets, after being prematurely released from the Fresno County Jail. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The man wanted for shooting a Marine Corps veteran at O'Reilly Auto Parts a few weeks ago is back on the streets, after being released from the Fresno County Jail due to a paperwork error.

27-year-old Rylan Marki is wanted for shooting two people last month--his own cousin, and a Marine Corps veteran during a robbery at O'Reilly Auto Parts.

"He's already shot two people, he shot his cousin as a result of a dispute, he shot an employee at O'Reilly auto store and if he shot two people including his cousin he'll shoot someone else. The sooner we can get him in custody and off the streets the safer our citizens are going to be," says Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

Police officers say Marki first shot his cousin in mid-April off East Dayton near Shields and Dakota, when officers got there they found a young woman with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Detectives say their investigation revealed that there was some sort of a disturbance over some money that was owed.

The following week, police officers believe Marki was involved in a petty theft at O'Reilly Auto Parts and shot Marine Corps veteran 38-year-old Steve Austin.

The next day Fresno police officers found and arrested Marki for the shootings, but sometime between the end of April and now he was released from the Fresno County Jail.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail, says that when Fresno Police brought Marki to be locked up, the officer improperly marked the paperwork, which allowed him to bail out.

Now, Fresno Police detectives are hoping someone might spot him.

They believe he's still in the Fresno area, and today might be a good day to keep an eye out for this shooting suspect.

It's Marki's 27th birthday and detectives say they'd like nothing more than to see him spend his birthday behind bars.
