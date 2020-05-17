Man who spent time at Fresno County Jail walks away from facility at Kern Valley State Prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for 37-year-old Flavio Carbajal, who walked away from a facility at the Kern Valley State Prison on Friday.
The prison notified the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and other law enforcement of Carbajal's absence just before 8 p.m.
Carbajal was taken into state custody from Fresno County in October 2018 and was then transferred to the Kern Valley State Prison in May 2019.
He is serving a six-year sentence for corporal injury on specific persons resulting in traumatic condition.
If you are aware of Carbajal's whereabouts, you are asked to contact authorities.
