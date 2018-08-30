Man who used cane that doubled as weapon found guilty of murder by Fresno jury

A Fresno County jury came back Thursday afternoon with a guilty verdict against Curtis Michael Davis for the murder of 54-year-old Bernard Jackson.

By Jim Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno County jury came back Thursday afternoon with a guilty verdict against Curtis Michael Davis for the murder of 54-year-old Bernard Jackson on April 15.

Prosecutors convinced a jury that Davis used a cane that doubled as a sword-like weapon to kill Jackson. Davis had asked Jackson to buy him a couple of cans of malt liquor when it led to the stabbing.

Davis removed a sword hidden in the cane and fatally stabbed Jackson one time in the heart.

The confrontation happened in front of the Country Market on East North and South Elm Avenues as customers were coming in and out.
