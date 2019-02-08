Man wielding a knife, shot and killed by police in Madera

EMBED </>More Videos

The incident occurred at Highway 99 and Cleveland Avenue.

An investigation is underway after a man wielding a knife was shot and killed by officers.

Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police received a call about a man driving the wrong way on Gateway Drive.



The caller followed him as he got onto Highway 99 and continued to follow him when he exited at Cleveland Avenue.

That's where the driver crashed into a black vehicle.

A father and his children were inside.

They were not hurt.

Police responded and when they approached the driver, he started waving a large knife at officers from inside the vehicle.

"He had all the windows up in the car, he brandished a knife and started tapping and hitting the windows with the knife, and then started cutting on himself and the officers say hey...'he's in the car, he's cutting on himself, back up'... so they backed up," said Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson.

Despite police orders, he refused to drop it.

He got out and continued waving the knife as he charged at them.

Officers took several steps back until the suspect was within several feet.

That's when police fired several rounds, killing the man.

The Madera Police Chief says the incident involved three officers and a sergeant.

At this point, it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The Madera District Attorney's Office and the Madera County Sheriff's Department are investigating the shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingofficer involved shootingMadera County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DMV's latest mess: Thousands pay for their driver's license renewal, but never receive a new one
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
Fresno hospital fined after gauze sponge left inside patient
More than 100 rescued after being snowed in at Montecito Lake Resort
Fresno officers want your help to find 2 robbers who stole from a Subway in Easton
Man arrested for threatening to kill ex-girlfriend and shoot up Clovis High
Veterinarian who smuggled heroin through puppies' bellies sentenced to 6 years
Trapped inside mobile home park, senior residents wait for help
Show More
2 ram pickup truck into Tower District store in robbery attempt
Anthony Jones murder: Eric Gallardo's wife testifies in defense of him in court
Authorities take down Porterville-based meth trafficking group
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
Facility says it's shutting down after incapacitated woman was raped, gave birth
More News