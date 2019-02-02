Man with apparent gang ties shot to death in east central Fresno

Fresno police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Coroners took the body away from the apartment complex on Maples near Shields a little before 8 a.m.

Investigators are still collecting evidence where they found the man lying in the driveway -- unconscious and not breathing. He had several gunshot wounds to his upper body and he didn't survive.

Police say they haven't identified the victim yet, and they don't know what the motive is, but the victim had a visible gang tattoo and was wearing gang colors.

The city's fourth homicide of the year happened right around the block from the first, which killed young mother Yanina Olivarez.
