'The Mandalorian,' Baby Yoda back for season 2, now streaming on Disney+

When we left off, actor Pedro Pascal's character, aka the Mandalorian, was tasked with getting Baby Yoda back to its home. The show is also hinting at several fan favorite characters showing up along the way.
Season two begins "very directly" after the first, in the words of series creator Jon Favreau, who is also promising a "larger story" with more new characters.
"The Mandalorian" is looking to transport the little guy back home against the customary long odds and dark forces.
"Reading the first episode of the second season, I was taken aback in a really good way at how impressive the first episode read," Pascal said.
But he isn't giving away any details, and in fact, has trained his mind to go blank if inquiries get too specific.
"Whenever I get asked questions like this, there's something interesting programing that occurs where all of a sudden I just see snow," he said.
The child, known as Baby Yoda to fans, was the breakout star of season one.
"This baby is beautiful, and the details on the child are incredible," Pascal said. "We're talking about this adorable, like, each fuzz hair on the tips of its ears, and you'd be surprised. He's an incredible scene partner."
He's also at the center of a merchandising bonanza as we discovered at this year's toy fair back in February.
"I definitely gain a lot of points with my friends by, you know, having 'The Mandalorian' items for their kids," Pascal said. "Because all of their kids seem to want them."
The demand will only increase now.
Filming of new episodes was completed before the pandemic hit, and post-production was done remotely.
The second season of "The Mandalorian" is now streaming on Disney+