Manhunt on after teenager shot multiple times in central Fresno

By
A 16-year-old has been shot multiple times in the chest in central Fresno.

Authorities said three men were in an argument with the teenager, and the altercation turned violent.



The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on Thursday at N Pleasant Avenue and W Fountain Way.

The teenager is at CRMC and his condition is critical, but stable.

Neighbors watched as police blocked the intersection, looking for witnesses and any clues that could help them find what prompted the night's events.

Alexis Gonzalez was on his couch with family members when he heard the gunfire.

He says this is the first shooting of the year in this neighborhood.

"I didn't think too much of it because I'm kinda used to it already. Then I heard people start arguing, then I see people running."

Shotspotter technology detected six rounds fired but it's unclear how many times the teen was hit.

It's also unclear whether the victim knew his shooter or the other men involved.

Police are not ruling out gang activity.

They are still looking for the three men, last seen taking off in a silver SUV.

They're asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfresnoshootingteen shotteenager
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News