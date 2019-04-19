Manhunt on after teenager shot multiple times in central Fresno

A 16-year-old has been shot multiple times in the chest in central Fresno.Authorities said three men were in an argument with the teenager, and the altercation turned violent.The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on Thursday at N Pleasant Avenue and W Fountain Way.The teenager is at CRMC and his condition is critical, but stable.Neighbors watched as police blocked the intersection, looking for witnesses and any clues that could help them find what prompted the night's events.Alexis Gonzalez was on his couch with family members when he heard the gunfire.He says this is the first shooting of the year in this neighborhood."I didn't think too much of it because I'm kinda used to it already. Then I heard people start arguing, then I see people running."Shotspotter technology detected six rounds fired but it's unclear how many times the teen was hit.It's also unclear whether the victim knew his shooter or the other men involved.Police are not ruling out gang activity.They are still looking for the three men, last seen taking off in a silver SUV.They're asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.