POLICE OFFICER SHOT

Manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting, seriously injuring Davis police officer

Police believe they are closing in on a suspect who shot an officer in downtown Davis.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. this evening while the officer was responding to a three-car collision.

During that time, investigators say for some reason, the suspect opened fire on the officer.

She was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in serious condition.

Police say they have a lead on the suspect and believe they can have the situation resolved by the morning.

A motive in the shooting is still under investigation and police are questioning witnesses at this time.
