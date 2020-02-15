u.s. & world

Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing mom, 6-year-old brother in Virginia

MIDLAND, Va. -- A manhunt is underway for the teenager who allegedly shot and killed his mother and her 6-year-old brother in Virginia.

Police said Levianthan "Levi" Henry Norwood is on the run after 34-year-old Jennifer Norwood and 6-year-old Wyatt Norwood were fatally shot Friday at their home in Midland, about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

The father, 37-year-old Joshua Norwood, was also shot but is in stable condition.

Levi Norwood allegedly fled the scene in a stolen red 2007 Toyota Camry. Police said Levi Norwood is considered armed and dangerous.

Levi's described as a white male who's 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds with short purple hair and brown eyes. At this point, he's believed to be alone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiamanhuntchild killedu.s. & worldteen
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Mother of 3 children killed at bus stop faces no charges
Men-only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
Americans lost $201M to romance scams in 2019, FTC says
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno hit by 3 armed robberies within a few hours
Kings County sheriff's employee arrested for sex crime, harassment
New restaurants open at Cedar and Herndon in northeast Fresno
Man with history of domestic violence to stand trial for Fresno mom's murder
Pete Buttigieg makes stop at Central Valley
Americans lost $201M to romance scams in 2019, FTC says
Men-only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
Show More
Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, found dead in London at 40
Valley Catholic priest accused of abuse will not face charges
Man connected to Planada double homicide sentenced to 7 years in prison
Shots fired into home land inches away from sleeping children, police say
Madera police search for gunman after an altercation ends in gunfire
More TOP STORIES News