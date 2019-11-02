body found

Man's body found in central Fresno canal

Firefighters recovered a man's body from a canal in central Fresno Saturday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters recovered a man's body from a canal in central Fresno Saturday afternoon.

Fresno Police say the man was discovered in the water near Yosemite and Belmont Avenues just before 12:30 p.m.

Officials say there were no signs of trauma to the man's body, but are still investigating how he ended up in the water.

The man's name and age have not been released. The Fresno County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfresnofresno police departmentinvestigationdeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Body found inside burned North Fork home, deputies say
2 more arrested after 39 bodies found in container truck
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Body found rolled up in carpet with feet sticking out on New York sidewalk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big rig crash closes southbound Highway 99 in Madera County
Fresno man arrested for brutally assaulting Clovis grandfather over parking spot
Body found inside burned North Fork home, deputies say
Several roads to close in Fresno and Clovis for Two Cities Marathon
Dozens of Fresno city, county firefighters help battle growing SoCal wildfire
Get paid $3,300 to be given the flu
Visalia men found with 200 pills, loaded gun, marijuana in vehicle
Show More
5th victim dies after shooting at Halloween party at Airbnb
Amazon's Alexa may have answer to alleged murder mystery
VIDEO: FBI on the hunt for armored truck robbers in Colorado
Crowd protests police shootings outside Fresno PD headquarters
'Everybody loved him': Running partner remembers Central Unified track coach
More TOP STORIES News