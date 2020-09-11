Man's body found in creek bed near Coalinga, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coalinga police are investigating after a man's body was found in a creek bed on Thursday night.Investigators say they found a man who had been shot inside the creek around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Cambridge Avenue and Gregory.Detectives identified the victim as Omar Contreras, 28, of Coalinga.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is now assisting with the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Coalinga Police Department.