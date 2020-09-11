Creek Fire: Man's family cabin near Shaver Lake melted into rubble by wildfire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Harry Wilmoth's family cabin stood for the last 15 years in the Dogwood area of Shaver Lake.But as the Creek Fire moved through his neighborhood, his home was left melted away in a mass of debris and rubble.Wilmoth said his home was full of memories and peaceful nights on his patio overlooking the break-taking view.While he knows there was no time to do anything, he said he still wishes he could have done something to save the cabin."If I were ten years younger and healthier, I would have been down here fighting this fire. I would have saved this house or my ashes would have been laying right beside it," Wilmoth said.As Action News drove around Wilmoth's neighborhood, we saw home after home in ashes. But some are still standing and completely untouched.