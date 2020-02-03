entertainment

Marco Antonio Solís to perform at the Save Mart Center in September

Famed Mexican musician and singer, Marco Antonio Solís, is coming to the Save Mart Center in Septemeber!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Famed Mexican musician and singer, Marco Antonio Solís, is coming to the Save Mart Center in Septemeber!

Solís started his music career at age six as part of a group, Los Hermanitos Solís, and then went on to become the lead vocalist and guitar player for Los Bukis.

Solís started his solo career in 1996 and has won five Latin Grammy awards. He was also inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame.

The musician will perform on Septemeber 25, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, February 7, at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices start at $68.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainment
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daniel Radcliffe and more read first Harry Potter book online
Laurie Metcalf talks 'The Conners' season finale
Two brothers recreate Disney's Fantasmic show in backyard
Artists release free quarantine coloring book
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News