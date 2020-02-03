Marco Antonio Solís to perform at the Save Mart Center in September

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Famed Mexican musician and singer, Marco Antonio Solís, is coming to the Save Mart Center in Septemeber!Solís started his music career at age six as part of a group, Los Hermanitos Solís, and then went on to become the lead vocalist and guitar player for Los Bukis.Solís started his solo career in 1996 and has won five Latin Grammy awards. He was also inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame.The musician will perform on Septemeber 25, at 8:00 p.m.Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, February 7, at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices start at $68.