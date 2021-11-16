Man who threatened Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims released from jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who went to the home of Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and threatened her has been released from custody.55-year-old Brent Jamison was recorded at the sheriff's home last Christmas Eve and has been in jail since Christmas Day.A judge sentenced him on Monday to one year in jail for threatening a state official, but he already had enough time credits to get out.Sheriff Mims tells Action News she can defend herself, but she's concerned about Jamison's release because he has a violent criminal history and he has already come to her house.The judge ordered Jamison to stay away from the sheriff, her husband and their home.