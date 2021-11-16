fresno county sheriff department

Man who threatened Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims released from jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who went to the home of Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and threatened her has been released from custody.

55-year-old Brent Jamison was recorded at the sheriff's home last Christmas Eve and has been in jail since Christmas Day.

A judge sentenced him on Monday to one year in jail for threatening a state official, but he already had enough time credits to get out.

Sheriff Mims tells Action News she can defend herself, but she's concerned about Jamison's release because he has a violent criminal history and he has already come to her house.

The judge ordered Jamison to stay away from the sheriff, her husband and their home.
