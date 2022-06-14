More than 1,000 marijuana plants worth over $3 million found at Reedley home, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley police and the Fresno County Sheriff's Department found more than 1,000 marijuana plants at a Reedley home on Tuesday.A months-long investigation into allegations of a marijuana grow on E. Washington Ave led authorities to a search warrant at the home.The Fresno County Sheriff's Department assisted Reedley police with the search warrant.When authorities arrived at the home, they found more than 1,000 plants that were worth over $3 million.Fresno County deputies took the plants and other evidence.No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Reedley police.