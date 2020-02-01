murder

Marine charged with murdering 16-year-old Madera girl faces judge again

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Codi Slayton faced a judge again on Friday, but this time, the man who investigators tied to a Madera teen's murder, is postponing his preliminary hearing.

Slayton's defense attorney wants more time to go through evidence and conduct his investigation.

Last October, the body of 16-year-old Josephine Jimenez was found in a Madera County field.

She had been missing for 10 days.

The case against Slayton is based heavily on forensic evidence and computer analysis.

At this point, many of the reports attorneys will be relying on are not back yet from crime labs.

Craig Collins is representing Slayton. On Friday, he received autopsy pictures and reports from the coroner's office. He will now hire a forensic pathologist to review and evaluate the information contained in the packet.

Madera County district attorney Sally Moreno is prosecuting the case.

Slayton is from the Madera area and was based in Southern California after enlisting in the Marines.

The victim, Josephine Jimenez, was a junior at Madera High School.

Military investigators in the San Diego area were first to investigate and arrest Slayton for using the internet to prey on young women. Detectives believe he also used social media to communicate with Jimenez.

Slayton's attorney said he is polite and has helped provide information in the case.

Right now, he is facing one count of murder. The charges could change as new information becomes available.

If convicted on that one count he could spend 25 years to life in prison.
