Valley grandma won't see grandson graduate as Marine because of COVID-19 concerns

In San Diego, hundreds of family members from the U.S., including some from the Central Valley, were scheduled to attend the graduation of service members at the Marine Corp Recruit Depot on Friday before being told to leave the base over the threat of COVID-19.

Cathy Martinez sent us the above video as the announcement was made by the Security of Home Defense.

Martinez said it's very disheartening that she won't be able to see her grandson Vicente Reyes graduate in person and will instead, tune in to a livestream on Facebook.
