1 Marine killed, 8 missing after mishap near Southern California: Officials

One Marine was killed and eight service members are missing following what officials described as a mishap with an Assault Amphibious Vehicle.

A tweet from the I Marine Expeditionary Force said on Friday morning said two others were injured in the incident.



According to the MEF, it happened on Thursday off the coast of Southern California.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search," said Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer.



The Navy and Coast Guard are helping with search and rescue efforts.

The I Marine Expeditionary Force is a Marine Air Ground Task Force whose mission is "generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californianavyu.s. & worldaccidentmarines
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds after central Fresno shooting
What special education will look like through distance learning at Clovis Unified
Madera High football player tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Blast at Visalia packaging plant leaves 1 with severe injuries
Fresno, Clovis leaders call on Gov. Newsom to allow in-person classes at local schools
Selma Unified teachers told to show up in classrooms with no childcare help
Show More
Thaddeus Sran's grief-stricken family speaks out for first time
Thousands demanding answers for issues while trying to access unemployment benefits
3 people injured at kids' birthday party in Fresno shooting
What happens to bus drivers, custodians during distance learning?
Tulare schools are 2 weeks away from starting distance learning
More TOP STORIES News