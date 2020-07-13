Mariposa County offers new way to keep businesses informed as COVID-19 restrictions change

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owners of Happy Burger Diner in Mariposa were feeling anything but happy after hearing the news on Monday that all restaurants statewide must temporarily stop indoor dining."We are slightly frustrated. I think Governor Newsom needs to take a deep breath and look at what he's doing to these small communities and these small businesses across the state, who are given the okay to open, and then close and then open," says Dianne Fritz.The frequently changing restrictions during the pandemic have made it difficult for many businesses to keep up with state and local orders. Su Carney is the owner of Yosemite Gifts, Yosemite Gifts, Yosemite Beads R Us & Yosemite Sweet Tooth.She says, "I missed one day we were allowed to open, I didn't even know it. So I was a day late to open my stores."That's why the Public Health branch of the Mariposa County Health and Human Services Agency has now launched a new system that allows businesses to sign up for email notifications that are specific to their industry sector, such as restaurants, retail, lodging, and churches.County Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko says, "We realize that when we do outreach through Facebook or other social media we're going out to a broad audience and you can't have that focused discussion. So by being able to identify a group, a special sector within the larger population we can have a better discussion. And we can hone our message to that group."The new system was just announced on Friday, and officials say 130 people had registered as of Monday morning. Kara Inman owns Brick Wall Boutique and The Haberdashery in Mariposa, and she also plans to participate."Yeah, I'm excited to hear about this program that the county is rolling out, and I will definitely be signing up both of my businesses and signing up as a consumer to get the updates as well."Anyone interested in the sector specific updates can sign up at mariposacovid19@gmail.com. Be sure to include your name, business, phone number, and physical address.