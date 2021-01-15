Mariposa County teachers receive their 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than two dozen teachers and educational support staff in Mariposa County received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.The group was able to receive the vaccine since a majority of frontline healthcare workers have already received their second dose.Liz Darcy with the Department of Health and Human Services said the county's previous encounters with natural disasters had given them experience in dealing with these sorts of things."We didn't know what to expect with this, but we are really happy to see that the effort that we have put into fires and floods in the past has actually helped us with this situation with COVID-19," Darcy said.Thirty teachers and school support staff members received their first dose.An estimated 85% of the students in the county are still in school since it's lower infection rates have allowed in-person learning.Officials hope to get the entire county population, which is just over 17,000, vaccinated by April.