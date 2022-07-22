Evacuation orders issued for Mariposa County's 3rd wildfire in 2 weeks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new wildfire is now burning in Mariposa County, forcing residents to evacuate.
The fire has already spread to 611 acres, fire officials say.
On Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office issued an evacuation order for some areas due to the Oak Fire.
These areas are:
Residents are being asked to leave immediately.
An evacuation center has been set up at New Life Christian Church.
CAL FIRE crews have arrived in the area and are fighting the flames.
This is the third wildfire to spark and spread through the county in the last two weeks.
Firefighters are still trying to fully contain the Washburn Fire and the Agua Fire.