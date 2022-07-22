  • BREAKING NEWSMan dies after being shot multiple times, then run over in Corcoran
Evacuation orders issued for Mariposa County's 3rd wildfire in 2 weeks

An evacuation center has been set up at New Life Christian Church.

KFSN logo
10 minutes ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new wildfire is now burning in Mariposa County, forcing residents to evacuate.

The fire has already spread to 611 acres, fire officials say.

On Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office issued an evacuation order for some areas due to the Oak Fire.

These areas are:

  • Carstens Rd
  • Buckingham Mt. Rd
  • Plumbar Creek Rd, Triangle from Plumbar to 140
  • Triangle Rd from Hwy 140 to Butterfly Ridge Rd (near Silva rd and Triangle)
  • Triangle Rd (both sides of the road) from Hwy 140 to Carter Rd, All of Carter Rd.
  • Jerseydale Rd and all side roads off of Jerseydale Rd
  • Hwy 140 from Allred Rd to Ponderosa Way
  • Buckingham Mt. Rd
  • Darrah Rd from Triangle to Valley View

    • Residents are being asked to leave immediately.

    An evacuation center has been set up at New Life Christian Church.

    CAL FIRE crews have arrived in the area and are fighting the flames.

    This is the third wildfire to spark and spread through the county in the last two weeks.

    Firefighters are still trying to fully contain the Washburn Fire and the Agua Fire.

