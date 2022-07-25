Oak Fire explodes to 15,603 acres, Gov. Gavin Newsom declares state of emergency in Mariposa County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new wildfire spreading dangerously fast in Mariposa County has forced more than 6,000 people to leave their homes.
As of Sunday, the Oak Fire had scorched 15,603 acres with no containment, becoming the largest wildfire California has suffered so far this year.
Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County.
The Oak Fire was sparked just after 2 pm Friday near the community of Midpines between Mariposa and Yosemite National Park. By evening, it had reached the Sierra National Forest.
In a Sunday morning update, CAL FIRE says that 10 structures have been destroyed, 5 are damaged, and 2,693 remain under threat from the wildfire.
More than 2,000 fire personnel are fighting to control the flames from ground and from air, racing against time with the fire burning dangerously close to homes and buildings.
Governor Newsom has secured federal funding to keep resources moving in. Crews from across the state have already started to arrive.
Through the night, the fire continued to move towards the Jerseydale, Darrah, and Bootjack area.
Firefighting efforts are being hampered by hot weather with minimal humidity. The fire is also burning in an area with high tree mortality and dense fuels.
Video taken by an ABC30 crew shows huge, dark clouds of smoke rising from entire hillsides engulfed in flames.
This is the third wildfire in the county in two weeks.
Firefighters are still trying to fully contain the Washburn Fire.
Officials said some CAL FIRE units battling the Washburn Fire were being diverted to fight the Oak Fire.
On Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office issued an evacuation order for the following areas:
You can find updates on the evacuations by clicking on this Mariposa County map.
The following roads have been closed to traffic:
Highway 140 from Highway 49N to Ponderosa Way, Carstens Road, Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Highway 49 and all side roads, Jerseydale Road, Silva Road from Cole Road to Triangle Road, Wass Road, Tip Top Road, Darrah at 49, Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek, McNally Road, Woodland Drive, Brooks Road, Bootjack Lane, Cole Road, Carlton from Triangle to Morningstar, Allred from Highway 140 to Morningstar, Morningstar from Carlton to Allred including all side roads.
An evacuation center has been set up by the Red Cross at Mariposa Elementary School. All the residents and responders who were at the New Life Christian Church have been relocated to the elementary school. Evacuees are being given safe shelter, water, meals and more resources.
Address of evacuation centers:
Animal evacuation centers:
Officials are urging anyone who needs information to call the Oak Fire information line: 844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473)