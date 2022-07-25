Oak Fire explodes to 15,603 acres, Gov. Gavin Newsom declares state of emergency in Mariposa County

CAL FIRE says this is the largest wildfire California has suffered so far this year.

The Oak Fire, Mariposa County's third wildfire in two weeks, is spreading dangerously fast and has already destroyed 10 structures and forced more than 6,000 people to evacuate.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new wildfire spreading dangerously fast in Mariposa County has forced more than 6,000 people to leave their homes.

As of Sunday, the Oak Fire had scorched 15,603 acres with no containment, becoming the largest wildfire California has suffered so far this year.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County.

The Oak Fire was sparked just after 2 pm Friday near the community of Midpines between Mariposa and Yosemite National Park. By evening, it had reached the Sierra National Forest.

In a Sunday morning update, CAL FIRE says that 10 structures have been destroyed, 5 are damaged, and 2,693 remain under threat from the wildfire.

More than 2,000 fire personnel are fighting to control the flames from ground and from air, racing against time with the fire burning dangerously close to homes and buildings.

Governor Newsom has secured federal funding to keep resources moving in. Crews from across the state have already started to arrive.

Through the night, the fire continued to move towards the Jerseydale, Darrah, and Bootjack area.

Firefighting efforts are being hampered by hot weather with minimal humidity. The fire is also burning in an area with high tree mortality and dense fuels.

Video taken by an ABC30 crew shows huge, dark clouds of smoke rising from entire hillsides engulfed in flames.

This is the third wildfire in the county in two weeks.

Firefighters are still trying to fully contain the Washburn Fire.

Officials said some CAL FIRE units battling the Washburn Fire were being diverted to fight the Oak Fire.

On Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office issued an evacuation order for the following areas:

Allred Rd from Hwy 140 to Morningstar

West side of Hwy 140 from Triangle to Allred Rd

Carstens Rd

Buckingham Mt. Rd

Plumbar Creek Rd

Triangle from Plumbar to 140

Triangle Rd from Hwy 140 to Butterfly Ridge Rd (near Silva rd and Triangle)

Triangle Rd (both sides of the road) from Hwy 140 to Carter Rd, All of Carter Rd.

Jerseydale Rd and all side roads

Hwy 140 from Allred Rd to Ponderosa Way

Darrah Rd from Triangle to Valley View

Silva Rd from Triangle to Cole Rd, including all side roads

Lushmeadows Subdivision

Triangle Rd from 49S to Westfall Rd and all side roads including Triangle Park

Tip Top Rd

Wass Rd

Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek

Gingers Trish Rd

Cole Rd to Darrah Rd including all side roads

Darrah Rd from Hwy 49S to Triangle Rd including all side roads.

McNally Rd

Hwy 49S from Darrah Rd to Triangle Rd East side only (Bootjack market side)

Woodland Drive

Brooks Rd

You can find updates on the evacuations by clicking on this Mariposa County map.

The following roads have been closed to traffic:

Highway 140 from Highway 49N to Ponderosa Way, Carstens Road, Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Highway 49 and all side roads, Jerseydale Road, Silva Road from Cole Road to Triangle Road, Wass Road, Tip Top Road, Darrah at 49, Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek, McNally Road, Woodland Drive, Brooks Road, Bootjack Lane, Cole Road, Carlton from Triangle to Morningstar, Allred from Highway 140 to Morningstar, Morningstar from Carlton to Allred including all side roads.

An evacuation center has been set up by the Red Cross at Mariposa Elementary School. All the residents and responders who were at the New Life Christian Church have been relocated to the elementary school. Evacuees are being given safe shelter, water, meals and more resources.

Address of evacuation centers:

Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones Street, Mariposa, CA 95338

Animal evacuation centers:

Small Animals: Mariposa County SPCA 5599 Hwy 49 North, Mariposa (full)

Small Animals: Mariposa Elementary School 5044 Jones St. Mariposa (6th and Jones)

Large Animals: Mariposa County Fairgrounds 5007 Fairgrounds Rd. Mariposa

Large Animals: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds 44777 Rodeo Grounds Ln Coarsegold

Officials are urging anyone who needs information to call the Oak Fire information line: 844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473)