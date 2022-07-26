Oak Fire: Crews reach 16% containment, acreage grows to 17,241

CAL FIRE says this is the largest wildfire California has suffered so far this year.

Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County that has forced more than 6,000 people to leave their homes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County that has forced more than 6,000 people to leave their homes.

Monday afternoon, officials reduced some evacuation orders to fire advisements. The areas will only be open to residents who live in the area.

Those areas are:

Hwy 49S from Darrah Rd to Triangle Rd East side only (Bootjack market side)

Brooks Rd (Residents must use Woodland Drive to access their homes)

Woodland Drive

McNally Rd

Triangle Rd from 49S to Westfall Rd and all side roads including Triangle Park

Tip Top Rd

Wass Rd (Residents will need to use Tip Top to access their homes

Silva Rd from Triangle to Cole Rd, including all side roads

A fire advisement is not an evacuation order. It is to advise residents of the area of the possible need to evacuate.

As of Monday morning, the Oak Fire had scorched 17,241 acres with 16% containment, becoming the largest wildfire California has suffered so far this year.

RELATED: Oak Fire: Newly married couple return to find Mariposa County home in ashes

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County.

1 of 13

The Oak Fire was sparked just after 2 pm Friday near the community of Midpines between Mariposa and Yosemite National Park. By evening, it had reached the Sierra National Forest.

CAL FIRE says that 55 structures have been destroyed and 3,271 remain under threat from the wildfire. At least 21 of those structures destroyed were homes.

More than 2,000 fire personnel are fighting to control the flames from ground and from air, racing against time with the fire burning dangerously close to homes and buildings.

Governor Newsom has secured federal funding to keep resources moving in. Crews from across the state have already started to arrive.

Firefighting efforts are being hampered by hot weather with minimal humidity. The fire is also burning in an area with high tree mortality and dense fuels.

Video taken by an ABC30 crew shows huge, dark clouds of smoke rising from entire hillsides engulfed in flames.

This is the third wildfire in the county in two weeks.

Firefighters are still trying to fully contain the Washburn Fire.

RELATED: Track wildfires across Central California and the state with this interactive map

Officials said some CAL FIRE units battling the Washburn Fire were being diverted to fight the Oak Fire.

On Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office issued an evacuation order for the following areas:

Allred Rd from Hwy 140 to Morningstar

West side of Hwy 140 from Triangle to Allred Rd

Carstens Rd

Buckingham Mt. Rd

Plumbar Creek Rd

Triangle from Plumbar to 140

Triangle Rd from Hwy 140 to Butterfly Ridge Rd (near Silva rd and Triangle)

Triangle Rd (both sides of the road) from Hwy 140 to Carter Rd, All of Carter Rd.

Jerseydale Rd and all side roads

Hwy 140 from Allred Rd to Ponderosa Way

Darrah Rd from Triangle to Valley View

Lushmeadows Subdivision

Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek

Gingers Trish Rd

Cole Rd to Darrah Rd including all side roads

Darrah Rd from Hwy 49S to Triangle Rd including all side roads.

You can find updates on the evacuations by clicking on this Mariposa County map.

The following roads have been closed to traffic:

Triangle Road from Hwy 140 to East Westfall Road and all side roads, Jerseydale Rd, Silva Road from Cole Road to Triangle Road, Darrah Road from Bootjack Lane to Triangle Rd, East Westfall Road from Triangle Road to Oliver Creek, Cole Rd, Carlton Road from Triangle to Silva Road, Allred Road from Hwy 140 to Morningstar, Morning Star from Carlton to Allred including all side roads, Ponderosa Way to Feliciana Mountain Rd Including Feliciana Mountain Rd, Carstens Road including all side roads, Brooks Road

An evacuation center has been set up by the Red Cross at Mariposa Elementary School. All the residents and responders who were at the New Life Christian Church have been relocated to the elementary school. Evacuees are being given safe shelter, water, meals and more resources.

Address of evacuation centers:

Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones Street, Mariposa, CA 95338

Animal evacuation centers:

Small Animals: Mariposa County SPCA 5599 Hwy 49 North, Mariposa (full)

Small Animals: Mariposa Elementary School 5044 Jones St. Mariposa (6th and Jones)

Large Animals: Mariposa County Fairgrounds 5007 Fairgrounds Rd. Mariposa

Large Animals: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds 44777 Rodeo Grounds Ln Coarsegold

Officials are urging anyone who needs information to call the Oak Fire information line: 844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473)

For the latest developments, photos and videos on the Oak Fire, click here.