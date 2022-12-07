Bodycam footage of deadly Mariposa County deputy shooting released

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam video showing the moments leading up to a deputy involved shooting.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam video showing the moments leading up to a deputy involved shooting.

The shooting happened on November 30th outside the First Baptist Church and School on Frank Wilson Road.

Investigators say 24-year-old Joshua Antelope was carrying a 12-inch butcher-style knife and allegedly broke a window at the school.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly told Antelope multiple times to drop the knife.

Officials say Antelope still had the knife when he began to approach a deputy.

The deputy fired two shots, striking Antelope.

Antelope died from his injuries at the scene of the shooting.

All deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.