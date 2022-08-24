Fire advisory issued for some Mariposa County residents

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new wildfire in Mariposa County on Tuesday has prompted a fire advisory.

The fire is burning in the area of Highway 49 and Highway 140, according to CAL FIRE.

The sheriff's office has issued a fire advisement for the Stockton Creek Road area.

Click here for a map of the affected area.

Mariposa County residents are still recovering from the devastation caused by multiple wildfires earlier this summer, including the Oak Fire, which scorched more than 19,000 acres and destroyed more than 100 homes.