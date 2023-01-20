Mariposa County residents asked to provide information on storm damage

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Office of Emergency Services is asking residents impacted by recent storms to provide information about the damage they suffered.

Officials hope it will help with getting state and federal financial support, but they say it is not guaranteed.

Mariposa County residents who experienced storm damage starting Dec. 27, 2022, can click here to answer a survey.

Officials do say that completion of the survey does not guarantee financial assistance

President Biden has included Mariposa County in an emergency declaration, but it is limited to immediate, short-term assistance.