Some Mariposa Co. residents could lose power Sunday due to strong winds

Fish Camp

Wawona

Worman Rd / Kimble Rd area

Greeley Hill

Coulterville

Lake Don Pedro Subdivision

Critical fire weather conditions will continue today as we see low humidity with locally gusty winds. Extreme fire weather conditions are going to be possible Sunday-Monday as strong winds are forecasted with low humidity. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/VyozLpbb2T — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Mariposa County residents could lose power on Sunday as part of a PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff as strong winds are forecasted for much of Northern California.The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said the potential outages would be in effect starting Sunday afternoon, through Wednesday in the evening.Residents that live in the following areas could lose power:PG&E plans to de-energize its power lines as the National Weather Service predicts dangerously strong winds, creating critical fire conditions.You can keep updated with PG&E's alerts by clicking here