PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Some Mariposa Co. residents could lose power Sunday due to strong winds

PG&E plans to de-energize its power lines as the National Weather Service predicts dangerously strong winds.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Mariposa County residents could lose power on Sunday as part of a PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff as strong winds are forecasted for much of Northern California.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said the potential outages would be in effect starting Sunday afternoon, through Wednesday in the evening.

Residents that live in the following areas could lose power:
  • Fish Camp
  • Wawona
  • Worman Rd / Kimble Rd area
  • Greeley Hill
  • Coulterville
  • Lake Don Pedro Subdivision


    • PG&E plans to de-energize its power lines as the National Weather Service predicts dangerously strong winds, creating critical fire conditions.



    You can keep updated with PG&E's alerts by clicking here.

    Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast and will be updated.
