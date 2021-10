FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Power was restored to more than 3,000 PG&E customers in Mariposa County, around 1 hour after they were left in the dark.--------------------Thousands of PG&E customers have lost power in Mariposa County.The outage was reported shortly after 1:00 pm.The utility company's website showed 3,444 customers without power, including Mariposa, Midpines and the Ponderosa Basin. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the outage.PG&E says crews were working to assess the outage to restore power. They estimated the electricity would be turned back on for customers by 5:00 pm.