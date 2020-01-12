Mariposa County Sheriff: 2 bodies found on houseboat on Lake McClure Saturday

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A death investigation is underway at Lake McClure in Mariposa County.The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two bodies were discovered on a houseboat.The Sheriff's Office responded to an initial call of a welfare check from a friend of one of the men, Saturday afternoon.Investigators say there is no sign of foul play at this time. They've added that there is evidence of a possible carbon monoxide poisoning.The identities of the two men are being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.