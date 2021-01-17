Mariposa County Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a dangerous phone scam.

Several residents have reported receiving calls from either the police or sheriff's department, asking for donations or telling people that they have missed jury duty.

The scammers then ask victims to provide payment information over the phone or to send them gift cards.

Deputies are reminding residents that they would never call residents and ask for payments and anyone who receives this type of call should report it immediately.
