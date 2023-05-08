A man is in critical condition and another is under arrest after a late-night stabbing in Mariposa.

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Mariposa County, deputies say

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition and another is under arrest after a late-night stabbing in Mariposa.

Deputies were called to the Creekside Terrance apartments Sunday around midnight.

A man was found with a deep puncture wound to his chest.

Deputies say he had been stabbed by someone in a nearby apartment.

They went to the apartment and arrested 26-year-old Dakota Reel for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

A woman was arrested and released on charges of resisting arrest.

Reel is being held on $500,000 bail.