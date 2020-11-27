Mariposa County meets metrics to move into red tier, health officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Health Department is preparing for the county to once again change tiers.
On Friday, the department posted on Facebook that the county has met the metrics to move into the red tier of reopening California, which would tighten restrictions at certain businesses. Officials also urged residents to follow safety guidelines to prevent moving even further into the most restrictive purple tier.
The California Department of Public Health typically releases tier changes for every county on Tuesdays, but the post by Mariposa County said it was expecting confirmation from the state to come "shortly."
Mariposa County had been in the least restrictive yellow tier for several weeks, but it moved into the orange tier on Tuesday, November 24, as case numbers continued to rise.
Every other Central California county is in the purple tier.
To see how changing tiers impacts various businesses and other facilities, click here.
