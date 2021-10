MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias has officially reopened.Access to the four-mile hike closed back in January because of extensive damage caused by a windstorm.If you plan to go, be aware that it's a one-and-a-half-mile round trip with another 500 feet of elevation change, so it may be a difficult hike for some visitors.The views include the Grizzly Giant and the California Tunnel Tree.The shuttle bus will not be operating.