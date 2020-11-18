community

There's a new Christmas tree shining bright in downtown Fresno

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Fresno.

A large Christmas tree is now up at Mariposa Plaza along the Mariposa Mall.

It went up Friday as part of a project funded by the Downtown Fresno Partnership and Downtown Fresno Foundation.

The 28-foot tree will stay up through December 31. It's decorated with thousands of LED lights and includes a star on top.

Organizers say they hope it will bring a little more joy during the holidays, especially this year. They also hope to make this an annual tradition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno downtownholidaychristmas treechristmasfresno downtowncommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Action News Morning Update
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera COVID-19 survivor finally sees newborn baby after 1 month
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Iconic Fresno theater forced to stay closed ahead of the holidays
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
Accuweather Forecast
Fresno zoo's beloved orangutan loses battle with cancer
How would a California curfew work? UCSF doctor weighs in
Show More
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Abandoned home destroyed by flames in Fresno Co.
What Fresno Co. moving back into 'purple' tier means for local gyms
Fresno Co. seeing increase in wait time for COVID-19 test results
More TOP STORIES News