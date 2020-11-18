There's a new Christmas tree shining bright in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Fresno.A large Christmas tree is now up at Mariposa Plaza along the Mariposa Mall.It went up Friday as part of a project funded by the Downtown Fresno Partnership and Downtown Fresno Foundation.The 28-foot tree will stay up through December 31. It's decorated with thousands of LED lights and includes a star on top.Organizers say they hope it will bring a little more joy during the holidays, especially this year. They also hope to make this an annual tradition.