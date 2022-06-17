Nominations open for Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Businesses Awards

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Marjaree Mason Center is taking action to recognize leading women and businesses making an impact in our community.
You are invited to send in your nominations for the 39th annual "Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Businesses Awards."
It's an opportunity to recognize female role models who are making strides in their profession and giving back to the community.
It also celebrates leading businesses that support women and women's issues.
This year's luncheon will be Wednesday, October 12 at the Save Mart Center.
You can submit your nominations here.
