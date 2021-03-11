Drive-thru crab and brew dinner fundraiser benefits Marjaree Mason Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The pandemic is forcing the local women's shelter to cancel its annual fundraiser, but they are offering you a new way to lend your support.
This year, the Marjaree Mason Center is throwing Marjaree's Birthday Crab and Brew as a drive-thru dinner event.
The event is being hosted by the shelter's Men's Leadership Council.
Each meal will include three pounds of crab, baked potatoes, brussels sprouts, a salad, dessert and a can of beer from Full Circle.
Executive director Nicole Linder says the need for their services and the cost of providing them has increased during the pandemic.
"We do a risk assessment to see if this person will be killed if they stay in this situation and those scores for physical abuse, risk of homicide were higher in 2020, which we can attribute to the coronavirus," Linder said.
The Marjaree Mason Center provides 24/7 crisis response, including emergency and long-term shelter, counseling and legal advocacy.
Marjaree's Birthday Crab and Brew is happening Thursday, March 25. You can purchase tickets at mmcenter.org.
