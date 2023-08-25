Marjaree Mason Center launches new domestic violence dashboard

In addition to the dashboard, a new campaign was launched to combat gun violence.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday, The Marjaree Mason Center launched a new tool -- the Domestic Violence Data Dashboard.

The goal is to identify trends and raise awareness of domestic violence.

Fresno County's numbers are the highest in the state when comparing the 10 most populated counties -- but still, the numbers are likely deceivingly low.

"Only 24 percent of all domestic violence cases are actually reported to law enforcement. When you think about those numbers, it's scary to think only 1 in 4 are reported for us to investigate," said Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni.

The dashboard breaks down the data to help the Marjaree Mason Center, and police officers determine how they can strengthen the approach to dealing with domestic violence calls.

In addition to the dashboard, a new campaign was launched to combat gun violence.

"Through this initiative, Marjaree Mason Center advocates that also assist with domestic violence restraining orders will also assist with gun violence restraining orders," said Leticia Campos, Chief Programs Officer for the Marjaree Mason Center.

