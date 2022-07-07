marjaree mason center

Marjaree Mason Center hoping for city approval to move to new Fresno location

The new building they've set their sights on is the old Milan Institute on Bullard in northwest Fresno.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Marjaree Mason Center hoping for city approval to move to new location

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As domestic violence continues to plague people in the Central Valley, the Marjaree Mason Center has served as a safe haven for men and women who escape abuse.

But the rise in cases means a rise in demand for their services.

The center is looking to move to a new location where they can expand to serve even more families.

You're probably familiar with the place they are trying to purchase.

It's the old Milan Institute on Bullard in northwest Fresno.

Right now, zoning doesn't allow for the Marjaree Mason Center to move in. Current zoning is limited to a school or college using the property.

But they're hoping the city will vote to change that.

The building on Bullard is appealing because it's centrally located, easily accessible and allows for expansion.

And that's exactly what the Marjaree Mason Center hopes to do - add on emergency safe housing to the property, taking them from a capacity of 40 families currently to 60 families.

The center held a meeting with community members to answer questions and concerns about potentially taking over at the new building.

Not all neighbors were on board, but the Marjaree Mason Center assured people safety will remain a top priority.

A green light from the planning commission Wednesday would mean a recommendation to the city council.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnomarjaree mason centerdomestic violencereal estate
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARJAREE MASON CENTER
Nominations open for Marjaree Mason Center awards
Marjaree Mason Center expects domestic violence to rise this summer
Marjaree's Legacy Soirée
Marjaree Mason Center has its own Girl Scout troop selling cookies
TOP STORIES
Surgeon removes Fresno woman's spleen instead of kidney
7-year-old killed in suspected arson fire in Fresno
Uvalde officer asked to shoot gunman before he entered school: Report
Central Valley ranked among country's most sought-after rental markets
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
Police investigating hate incident against Fresno family
Central Valley struggles with eye doctor shortage
Show More
Local lawmakers tackle the Valley's internet problems
One Fresno Youth Jobs Corps Program hires 23 interns
Valley family survives 3rd brush with dangerous gun-related incident
Family of Valley dad killed in Father's Day crash pleads for answers
Boy, 2, found underneath parents killed at parade shooting
More TOP STORIES News