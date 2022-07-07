Marjaree Mason Center hoping for city approval to move to new Fresno location

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As domestic violence continues to plague people in the Central Valley, the Marjaree Mason Center has served as a safe haven for men and women who escape abuse.But the rise in cases means a rise in demand for their services.The center is looking to move to a new location where they can expand to serve even more families.You're probably familiar with the place they are trying to purchase.It's the old Milan Institute on Bullard in northwest Fresno.Right now, zoning doesn't allow for the Marjaree Mason Center to move in. Current zoning is limited to a school or college using the property.But they're hoping the city will vote to change that.The building on Bullard is appealing because it's centrally located, easily accessible and allows for expansion.And that's exactly what the Marjaree Mason Center hopes to do - add on emergency safe housing to the property, taking them from a capacity of 40 families currently to 60 families.The center held a meeting with community members to answer questions and concerns about potentially taking over at the new building.Not all neighbors were on board, but the Marjaree Mason Center assured people safety will remain a top priority.A green light from the planning commission Wednesday would mean a recommendation to the city council.