Marjaree Mason Center facing new challenges during pandemic

The non-profit has seen a 13% increase in cases this year while facing funding gaps.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

The Marjaree Mason Center has seen a 13% increase in cases this year while facing funding gaps.

The non-profit has also had to find other options for safe shelter since it can no longer house several people together in one place.

The pandemic has taken a painful toll in many ways, including an increase in domestic violence.

"There have been so many reports around the globe, not just in Fresno County, about the increase during the pandemic and we've certainly seen that here at the Marjaree Mason Center. Not only in the magnitude in people coming for support but the severity of the violence they're experiencing," said MMC Executive Director Nicole Linder.

Officials say COVID has presented a number of challenges but the non-profit is committed to finding solutions and providing support for survivors.

Restrictions brought on by the pandemic also forced officials to use "off-site housing" for survivors because they can no longer stay together in one location. Officials say it may not be as secure as the housing they currently provide, and it comes with added costs.

"There are multiple trips to multiple locations for food, for case management, for counseling, for therapy, for tutoring for the kids, for activity support for the kids, it takes an army to make sure the people have the same resources that they would internally, externally," said Linder.

Prior to the pandemic, the Marjaree Mason Center served no more than 50 families.

Last month the center housed more than 65 families a day.

"To provide 24-hour comprehensive support, it cost $130 every day to make sure an individual has the support needed," said Linder.

Marjaree Mason Center officials say funding is set to end at this end of this month.

If you would like to help click here.

