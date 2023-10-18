Marjaree Mason Center honors top 10 professional women

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Marjaree Mason Center's Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards took place Wednesday morning in downtown Fresno.

Ten outstanding women were honored during the 40th annual Professional Women and Leading Business Awards.

This event is presented by CalViva Health to help raise funds for the Marjaree Mason Center and to celebrate individuals who have raised the bar in their professions and enriched the lives of others.

"Every single woman up here, every single business up here, they are strong leaders who have a serving heart," said Fresno Police Sergeant Marissa Jackson.

Marissa shared her story of overcoming domestic violence as a child and the officers who helped and inspired her to become the woman she is today...

"I'm not ashamed of my story, it's just a lot of people don't necessarily look at me, and say oh that's somebody who's been through something, people look at me and go oh that's somebody who's had a lot of opportunity in life," added Marissa.

A familiar face here at ABC30 was also recognized for her achievements, including being a leading Latina journalist and giving back to the community through mentorship and volunteering.

Graciela Moreno says she and her fellow honorees are all humbled by the award.

"Every single one of them had probably a very similar response to what I did, they said what have I done, what have I done that is so significant, their humbleness because all of them felt like they were doing what they needed to do," said Graciela.

Graciela shared with attendees the story of her parents who worked in the fields and supported her dreams, and the joy she felt after recently fulfilling a lifelong goal of paying off her parents' home.

"My parents are very humble people, they're not big for award ceremonies or anything like that, but they're always very proud of me," explained Moreno.

At the ceremony, the Marjaree Mason Center also shared that a property has been purchased for a new, expanded facility and shared renderings of what it will look like, all with the goal of serving more victims and survivors of domestic violence.

