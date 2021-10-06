marjaree mason center

Marjaree Mason Center to honor 10 leading businesswomen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Spend your lunch hour feeling inspired!

The Marjaree Mason Center is hosting the Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards on October 14th.

The luncheon celebrates women making an impact in our community.

This year's keynote speaker is actress April Hernandez-Castillo who will share her story on resiliency.

The open-air event takes place at Chukchansi Park.

Get ticket information here.
