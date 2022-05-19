Marjaree's Legacy Soirée for the Marjaree Mason Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Marjaree's Legacy Soirée is Friday, June 10, 2022 at 6:00 pm.
The event will be held at The Smittcamp Estate on Forkner in Northwest Fresno. Enjoy delicious food, wine, cocktails, music, live & silent auctions.
Proceeds benefit Marjaree Mason Center and survivors of domestic violence in Fresno County.
During fiscal year 2020-2021, Marjaree Mason Center served over 7,757 adults and children impacted by domestic violence.
This is your chance to help support Fresno County's only dedicated provider of domestic violence shelter and support services.
Get ticket information at mmcenter.org.
Action News anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos will emcee the festivities.
