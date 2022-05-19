abc30 community

Marjaree's Legacy Soirée for the Marjaree Mason Center

By Aurora Diaz
EMBED <>More Videos

Marjaree's Legacy Soirée for the Marjaree Mason Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Marjaree's Legacy Soirée is Friday, June 10, 2022 at 6:00 pm.

The event will be held at The Smittcamp Estate on Forkner in Northwest Fresno. Enjoy delicious food, wine, cocktails, music, live & silent auctions.

Proceeds benefit Marjaree Mason Center and survivors of domestic violence in Fresno County.

During fiscal year 2020-2021, Marjaree Mason Center served over 7,757 adults and children impacted by domestic violence.

This is your chance to help support Fresno County's only dedicated provider of domestic violence shelter and support services.

Get ticket information at mmcenter.org.

Action News anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos will emcee the festivities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofresno countyabc30 communitymarjaree mason centerdomestic violencefundraiser
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC30 COMMUNITY
32nd Annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade
Virtual Alzheimer's Caregiver and Wellness Conference in Spanish
SPONSORED: Children First: All About The Arts
SPONSORED: Children First: Family, Food & Fitness
TOP STORIES
Body found in downtown Fresno, police investigating
Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery in central Fresno
Reward offered for information on driver involved in fatal crash
Stealing suspect stays in jail after CVS burglary caught on camera
Biden meets with Democratic senators on college loans
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
Clean-up efforts to begin on riverbed after fire destroys Madera homes
Show More
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
Valley veterans welcomed home from Honor Flight
Madera family plans to rebuild after brush fire damages multiple homes
Family learned of loved one's death watching Buffalo shooter's video
Tulare girl gets to become a first responder for a day
More TOP STORIES News