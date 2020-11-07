Coronavirus

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News has confirmed. It's not clear if Meadows is experiencing symptoms.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

Two other Trump aides also tested positive, ABC News has learned, including Nick Trainor, the Trump campaign's battleground states director. The other positive test came from an unnamed White House staffer.

News of the additional positive tests comes after a previous outbreak at the White House that sickened President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Hope Hicks and others in early October.

The coronavirus has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housecoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Large coronavirus outbreak at Clovis skilled nursing facility
Fresno Co. Supervisor Steven Brandau tests positive for COVID-19
Turner will not be disciplined for returning to field after positive COVID test
Should your child repeat a grade?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
Live Election 2020 results and updates from Central CA
Large coronavirus outbreak at Clovis skilled nursing facility
China Peak hiring 150 new employees
Fresno Co. Supervisor Steven Brandau tests positive for COVID-19
Fresno Police say man shot in northeast Fresno
City of Visalia ready for first rain of season
Show More
Pomegranate Festival in Madera canceled due to coronavirus
Tulare Police looking for woman suspected in murder of boyfriend
Fresno family seeking truth after CHP officer runs stop sign, kills man
2 men severely injured after being hit by truck in Clovis
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
More TOP STORIES News