Market for Good raising money for local non-profits supporting Valley kids

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the click of a mouse, you can get some online shopping done and help support Central Valley children in need.

On Thursday, the Children's Movement of Fresno launched its Market for Good website.

Hungry Bear Cookies and Wawona frozen food products will be available for sale. When you purchase from these local businesses, 50% of all profits go to participating non-profit organizations.

You can also add a dedicated contribution to the organization.

The online Market For Good runs through Sunday, November 8, and products will be available for pick-up at Wawona's Peach Tree Stand starting November 18.
